Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi speaks to Qatar Emir; task force to be set up to boost Qatari investments into India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday vowed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by the Gulf country into India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:16 IST
PM Modi speaks to Qatar Emir; task force to be set up to boost Qatari investments into India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday vowed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by the Gulf country into India. In a telephonic conversation, Modi conveyed his felicitations to the Qatar Emir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

While thanking Prime Minister Modi for the greetings, the Emir appreciated the enthusiasm with which the Indian community in Qatar participates in the National Day celebrations. He also conveyed warm greetings to Modi for the recent Diwali festival. The two leaders discussed the robust cooperation between both countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard, the PMO said. They decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India, and also resolved to explore Qatari investments in the entire energy value-chain in India, the statement said.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch, and looked forward to meeting in-person after the normalisation of the public health situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PMO said..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says there are Tigrayan fighters not yet defeated after conflict

Ethiopia said on Tuesday that there were fighters from the rebellious northern region of Tigray who had not been defeated, after the government declared its military offensive there over. There are a few remnants of the militia or special f...

Greece says Turkish 'student visa' loophole used for trafficking

Greece urged Turkey on Tuesday to do more to thwart irregular crossings of migrants into its territory, saying recent arrivals, particularly from Somalia, appeared to be coordinated. More than half of arrivals on the Greek island of Lesbos ...

Cliffton Valley -Shimla- Experience urban amenities surrounded by serene mountains

Shimla Himachal Pradesh India, December 8 ANISRV Media An up and coming project situated in Panthagati , Shimla , Cliffton Valley - Shimla aims to provide the best of both worlds having a touch of both modern and traditional living. This me...

Uzbekistan repatriates 98 people from Syrian camps

Uzbekistan brought home 25 women and 73 children on Tuesday from Syria where they had been staying at camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, the Tashkent government said. A government source said last month dozens of ethnic Uz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020