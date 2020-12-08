Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNF wins 20 seats in 25-member LADC

The ruling Mizo National Front MNF in Mizoram on Tuesday won the Lai Autonomous District Council LADC polls by winning 20 of its 25 seats, state election commission said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:15 IST
MNF wins 20 seats in 25-member LADC

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram on Tuesday won the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) polls by winning 20 of its 25 seats, state election commission said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which contested 17 seats, and the Congress which fielded 14 nominees, won one seat each in the LADC in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

Of the three independent candidates who were declared elected, one was supported by the Congress. At least 72 candidates, including 16 independents, were in the fray for the LADC polls held on December 4.

Of the 22 sitting members, who contested the polls, only 10, including the incumbent chief executive member (CEM) T Zakunga of the BJP and the sitting council chairman V Zirsanga of the MNF retained their seats. There are 12 new faces, while three former members are among the winners.

In the LADC polls held in 2015, the Congress had crossed the majority mark with 16 seats, followed by the MNF which had managed to secure eight seats and one independent candidate was elected. Before going to the polls, the MNF had the highest number of members at 11, followed by the BJP with 9 and the Congress with five.

The composition of the LADC had changed several times in the last five years, mainly due to defections. Created under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972, the LADC has 25 elected members and two nominated members.

The council headquarters is in Lawngtlai in the southern part of Mizoram, bordering Myanmar. Three ADCs for Lai, Chakma and Mara communities were created in the southern parts of the state in 1972.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC Budget: No new taxes; transfer duty hike by 1 pc

The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not proposed any new taxes in its annual budget presented on Tuesday, which also said there is a proposal to increase transfer duty by 1 per cent for change in name of properties worth...

Campaigning for second phase of BTC polls in Assam ends

Campaigning for the second phase of Bodo Territorial Council BTC elections, to 19 seats on December 10, ended on Tuesday evening. BJPs North East Democratic Alliance NEDA Convenor and state minister Himanta Biswa led a high-decibel campaign...

Pakistan reports single day-highest COVID toll in five month as crisis worsens

Pakistan coronavirus death toll rose by 89 in 24 hours for the first time in five months as the country struggles to contain the second wave of the pandemic, Geo News reported. Both Punjab and Sindh recorded 41 new deaths. Meanwhile, six pe...

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020