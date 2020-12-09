U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania winReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 03:18 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there.
The court in a brief order rejected a request made by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law.
Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump there after the Republican president won the state in 2016. State officials had already certified the election results.
