TN CM inspects rain-affected areas in Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected rain-related damage in this district, after inspecting worst-hit Cuddalore earlier. He commenced his tour of the district after offering special prayers at Vailankanni Church and Nagore Dargah.

The Chief Minister has undertaken a two-day tour of the flood-hit Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarurdistricts. Early in the morning, accompanied by Ministers and officials, the CM participated in a special prayer at the famous Shrine Basilica at Vailankanni.

Later, he arrived at the Muslim pilgrim town of Nagore and offered prayers at theDargahof Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul HameedQuadirWali. He also inspected the damage caused to the compound wall of the Dargah'sholytank during the incessant rains lastweek.

En route to Nagore, the Chief Minister stopped his convoy at many places and interacted with the farmers and enquired about the damages..