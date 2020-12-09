Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM inspects rain-affected areas in Nagapattinam

He also inspected the damage caused to the compound wall of the Dargahsholytank during the incessant rains lastweek.En route to Nagore, the Chief Minister stopped his convoy at many places and interacted with the farmers and enquired about the damages..

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:19 IST
TN CM inspects rain-affected areas in Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected rain-related damage in this district, after inspecting worst-hit Cuddalore earlier. He commenced his tour of the district after offering special prayers at Vailankanni Church and Nagore Dargah.

The Chief Minister has undertaken a two-day tour of the flood-hit Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarurdistricts. Early in the morning, accompanied by Ministers and officials, the CM participated in a special prayer at the famous Shrine Basilica at Vailankanni.

Later, he arrived at the Muslim pilgrim town of Nagore and offered prayers at theDargahof Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul HameedQuadirWali. He also inspected the damage caused to the compound wall of the Dargah'sholytank during the incessant rains lastweek.

En route to Nagore, the Chief Minister stopped his convoy at many places and interacted with the farmers and enquired about the damages..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Very special to play in front of you all again: Finch thanks spectators

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch thanked fans for supporting the team during the limited-overs series against India and said it is very special to play in front of them again. Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series,...

Four civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

Four civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district on Wednesday, police saidThe attack took place at Singhpora in Pattan area of the district, they ...

Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC

American actor Topher Graces return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to Home Economics, a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cen...

Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune; rescued

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, officials said. Later, the animal was rescued after about five hours.As it has some injuries, it would be giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020