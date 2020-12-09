Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attempts to show black flags to Nadda in city

Alleged Trinamool Congress supporters Wednesday attempted to show black flags to BJP national president J P Nadda from a spot outside the newly opened election office of the saffron party at Hastings area of the city when he was inside it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:31 IST
Attempts to show black flags to Nadda in city

Alleged Trinamool Congress supporters Wednesday attempted to show black flags to BJP national president J P Nadda from a spot outside the newly opened election office of the saffron party at Hastings area of the city when he was inside it. About 50 people tried to wave black flags from the spot located some distance away from the newly opened office.

They also shouted ''BJP go back'' when Nadda entered the building. On hearing the commotion BJP workers came out of the building and tried to confront the protestors, who later told reporters they did not belong to any political party.

They said that they only wanted to voice their protest as common people against the passage of three firm bills in Parliament by the NDA government at the Centre.. The situation was controlled as the two sides were prevented from coming close following intervention of BJP leaders and the police. The protesters left soon after.

A local BJP leader claimed some of the protesters were known faces in the area and close to a Trinamool Congress minister. ''There was no clash or scuffle. Both sides left the spot peacefully,'' a police officer present at the spot, said.

PTI SUS KK KK.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on vaccine, stimulus bets

The SP 500 hit a record high moments after the open on Wednesday, as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials.The SP 500 op...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...

Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League LPL. According to police, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested when he was on the way to deliver ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020