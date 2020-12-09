Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speaker denies charge that he provided assistance to gold smuggling case accused

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday dismissed as baseless, the charge of the BJP state chief that he had provided assistance to the accused in the gold smuggling case.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:32 IST
Speaker denies charge that he provided assistance to gold smuggling case accused

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday dismissed as baseless, the charge of the BJP state chief that he had provided 'assistance' to the accused in the gold smuggling case. ''The assumptions made in media reports are not right.

The reports that have been going round since the last two days are completely baseless and unbelievable,'' the Speaker's office said in a statement. BJP state chief K Surendran had on Tuesday alleged that the Speaker and a few ministers in the LDF government had provided assistance to the accused.

He had termed as a 'mystery,' the foreign trips of the Speaker, ''as he has close links with those arrested in the case.'' The Speaker's office on Wednesday said details of all official and unofficial trips abroad are on the Facebook page and if needed, further details could be got from them. ''A few official trips and few trips to the family members settled abroad were essential.

Currently, there is an effort to create a smokescreen regarding the trips made by the Speaker. All the embassies concerned were informed of the trips.

The Speaker neither travelled with any of the accused in the gold smuggling case nor met them abroad,'' the statement said. The Speaker also said that the mediawas unnecessarily raking up 'fake news'.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate and Customs are conducting separate probes into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold. On November 24, the Customs had arrested M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The Customs has arrested around 15 people, including Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair, over seizure of 30 kg gold from a diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. Sivasankar was suspended after his links to Suresh, a former employee of the Consulate, surfaced.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on vaccine, stimulus bets

The SP 500 hit a record high moments after the open on Wednesday, as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials.The SP 500 op...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...

Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League LPL. According to police, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested when he was on the way to deliver ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020