Irish PM says Britain, EU are 'on precipice of no-deal'Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:49 IST
Britain and the European Union are "on the precipice" of a collapse in trade talks, with chances of a deal around 50%, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told parliament on Wednesday.
"At the moment we are on the precipice of a no-deal," Martin said. "It remains to be seen how the principals - Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Commission Ursula von der Leyen - can rescue the situation in their talks this evening."
