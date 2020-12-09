Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states as instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant

The Centre on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant. A similar amount was released as grant for April-November months of the current financial year.The Finance Commission provides a mechanism for the Centre to compensate for revenue loss incurred by states, which is referred to as post devolution revenue deficit grant..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:57 IST
Centre releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states as instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant

The Centre on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant. ''Based on the 15th Finance Commission interim recommendations, the Govt released Rs 6,195.08 crore on 9th December 2020 to 14 States on account of the 9th equated monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant,'' Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are the states to whom the amount has been released. A similar amount was released as grant for April-November months of the current financial year.

The Finance Commission provides a mechanism for the Centre to compensate for revenue loss incurred by states, which is referred to as post devolution revenue deficit grant..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF objects to inaccurate donning of its uniform in Netflix movie 'AK vs AK'

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday objected to the upcoming Anil Kapoor starrer Netflix movie AK vs AK, referring to what it said the inaccurately donned uniform of the force as well as the language used in the trailer of the film. In their ...

EU drugs regulator discloses cyber security attack

The European healthcare regulator said on Wednesday it was the target of a cyber attack, and said it was investigating the attack.The Agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other rele...

Vaccine, financial relief near as coronavirus ravages U.S. health, economy

Economic relief and a vaccine drew nearer to reality on Wednesday to counter a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the U.S. economy and killed 286,487 people with year-end holiday gatherings expected to fuel another surge in infections. T...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on vaccine, stimulus bets

The SP 500 hit a record high moments after the open on Wednesday, as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials.The SP 500 op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020