Ghana police say five killed in election violence since Monday

Five people have been killed in election violence in Ghana, police said on Wednesday, as tensions boiled over during a tightly contested race that both sides say they are on track to win. The Ghanaian Police Service said it recorded over 60 incidents since the morning of Monday's vote, in which President Nana Akufo-Addo ran for re-election against main rival, former President John Mahama, and 10 other candidates.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:58 IST
Ghana police say five killed in election violence since Monday

Five people have been killed in election violence in Ghana, police said on Wednesday, as tensions boiled over during a tightly contested race that both sides say they are on track to win.

The Ghanaian Police Service said it recorded over 60 incidents since the morning of Monday's vote, in which President Nana Akufo-Addo ran for re-election against main rival, former President John Mahama, and 10 other candidates. "Twenty-one of the incidents are true cases of electoral violence, six of which involve gunshots resulting in the death of five," it said.

Independent observers this week congratulated Ghana for conducting largely peaceful polls, in line with its reputation as one of West Africa's most stable democracies. But tensions have risen as the camps of Mahama and Akufo-Addo say their tallies show their candidate in the lead.

Official results from the election commission are expected later on Wednesday. The race is expected to be very tight between the two main candidates and their parties, which have alternated in power since 1992.

One of the countries main private radio stations, Joy FM, has called the election for Akufo-Addo, who was narrowly tipped to win in the run-up to the vote.

