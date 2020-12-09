Left Menu
Trump vows to intervene in Texas election case before Supreme Court

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:48 IST
Trump vows to intervene in Texas election case before Supreme Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a long-shot lawsuit by the state of Texas filed at the U.S. Supreme Court trying to throw out the voting results in four states he lost to President-elect Joe Biden as he seeks to undo the outcome of the election. The Republican president, writing on Twitter, said: "We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!"

The lawsuit, announced on Tuesday by the Republican attorney general of Texas Ken Paxton, targeted the election battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump has falsely claimed he won re-election and has made baseless allegations of widespread voting fraud. Trump provided no details on the nature of the intervention in the case that he was promising, including whether it would be his presidential campaign or the U.S. Justice Department that would take action.

Officials from the four states at issue have called the lawsuit a reckless attack on democracy while legal experts gave it little chance to succeed. It was filed directly with the Supreme Court rather than with a lower court, as is permitted for certain litigation between states.

