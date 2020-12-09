Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building on Thursday at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:35 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building on Thursday at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries. Modi will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

Some chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually. The event will begin at 12:55 pm and the foundation stone will be laid at 1 pm, officials said, adding that a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) will be held at 1.30 pm.

The prime minister will deliver his address on the occasion at 2.15 pm, they said. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier said, ''The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years... It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'' ''The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of Independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building,'' he said.

The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Birla said. The existing building is a British-era structure, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi.

The foundation stone of the existing Parliament House was laid on February 12, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was performed on January 18, 1927 by the then Governor-General of India, Lord Irwin. The new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.

This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses. At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building.

The existing building is a massive circular edifice of 560 feet in diameter. The Parliament House Estate is enclosed by an ornamental red sandstone wall or iron grills with iron gates that can be closed when occasions demand. The building has twelve gates..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heart, liver, lungs, kidneys of a brain dead accident victim transplanted on recipients under Goa initiative

The heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys of a brain dead road accident victim were transplanted on other recipients under the state governments deceased donor transplant programme known as the Nave Jivit. The State Organ and Tissue Transplant O...

Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise

Slovakia on Wednesday ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.The central European country also ordered outside seating at restaurants to end from Dec. 11...

India seeks more data for emergency AstraZeneca shot approval

Indias drugs regulator said httpscdsco.gov.inopencmsopencmssystemmodulesCDSCO.WEBelementscommondownload.jspnumidpkMTI3NQ on Wednesday it had sought more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine ca...

Lampard praises 'outstanding' Billy Gilmour after draw against Krasnodar

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Billy Gilmour and said the youngster was outstanding during the clash against Krasnodar. Chelsea witnessed a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League here on Wednesday.I thought Billy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020