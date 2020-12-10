Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana president Akufo-Addo promises economic boost after election win

Mahama said on Tuesday that he was in the lead and hoped that there would be no attempts to "steal the election". Akufo-Addo has promised to implement a $17 billion programme to boost growth in one of West Africa's largest economies.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 10-12-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 01:40 IST
Ghana president Akufo-Addo promises economic boost after election win
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has won a second four-year term in office, the election commission said on Wednesday, following a tightly contested vote that was tainted by violence in which five people died. Akufo-Addo fended off a hard-fought challenge from his predecessor winning 51.59% of the vote against old rival John Mahama with 47.37%. Mahama said on Tuesday that he was in the lead and hoped that there would be no attempts to "steal the election".

Akufo-Addo has promised to implement a $17 billion programme to boost growth in one of West Africa's largest economies. The coronavirus pandemic hit the price of oil and cocoa exports this year, resulting in the first quarterly contraction in nearly 40 years for Ghana, one of Africa's largest gold producers. He will be under pressure to rein in government spending that has pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio past 70% and prompted warnings from the International Monetary Fund.

"My immediate task is to continue the process of reversing the effect Covid-19 might have had on our economy and our lives and put the nation on course for a full economic recovery and development," Akufo-Addo said. Supporters danced, screamed and waved flags at a conference hall in the capital Accra.

"There has been a lot of contentions and tensions from both the NPP and the NDC. But I am glad it has ended in peace," said voter Amadu Salisu. The Ghanaian Police Service said it had recorded over 60 incidents of violence since the morning of the election, resulting in five deaths and marring Ghana's recent track record of mostly peaceful elections.

A European Union observer mission said the vote was well organised but "unregulated political finance, misuse of state resources and numerous instances of vote-buying resulted in an unlevel playing field."

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Lawsuits pile up as U.S. tackles Big Tech's market dominance

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a big coalition of U.S. states sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. Facebook is the second big tech company to face a major legal antit...

Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister shifted focus away from war on Wednesday, opening a cross-border highway to Kenya at the opposite end of his country, while the United Nations voiced alarm at continuing fighting in the northern Tigray region.Abiy A...

Facebook faces U.S. lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. With the filing of the twin lawsuits, Facebook becomes the second big tech...

Italian parliament gives PM Conte green light to back ESM reform

Italys two houses of parliament gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to approve a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism ESM, at an EU summit on Dec. 10-11. Las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020