Amid Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's two-day visit, West Bengal party chief Dilip Ghosh questioned the security arrangements made by the state government and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about security lapse.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:10 IST
Bengal BJP chief writes to Amit Shah about security lapse during Nadda's state visit
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh speaking with ANI on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's two-day visit, West Bengal party chief Dilip Ghosh questioned the security arrangements made by the state government and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about security lapse. "There has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. There was no presence of police at his events yesterday. I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah and administration here," Dilip Ghosh told reporters on Thursday.

Alleging a lapse in security, the state BJP chief said demonstrators on Wednesday raised black flags and some even climbed on the cars parked outside the office amid Nadda's visit. "At our party office at Hastings, Kolkata, there was a mob of 200 plus with sticks, bamboos etc demonstrating raising black flags. Some of them climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans. Police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle," Ghosh said in a letter on Wednesday.

Further raising concerns, the state BJP chief wrote that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers are planning to hold a big protest in multiple places during Nadda's day-long programme at Diamond Harbour today. "Tomorrow, 10 December 2020, there will be a day-long program of Nadda ji at Dimond harbour. Our party karyakartas have informed us that tomorrow also the goons of TMC are planning to do big protest in multiple places on the way towards Diamond Harbour from the New town," Ghosh said in the letter on Wednesday.

BJP chief Nadda is here in Kolkata for a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day nationwide tour. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

