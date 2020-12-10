Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP men instigated people to create unrest: Bengal minister after attack on Nadda's convoy

Hours after BJP national president J P Naddas convoy came under attack in West Bengals South 24 Parganas, the TMC on Thursday claimed that his party has information that saffron camp activists had instigated people to create unrest.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:29 IST
BJP men instigated people to create unrest: Bengal minister after attack on Nadda's convoy

Hours after BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy came under attack in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, the TMC on Thursday claimed that his party has information that saffron camp activists had ''instigated'' people to create unrest. Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee sought to know if it was an attempt by the BJP to divert attention from ''the historic launch'' of the ruling party's report card.

''Mr J P Nadda has alleged that he was attacked. But we have information that provocation came from him, his own party men... It is necessary to find out if the whole episode was planned by the BJP,'' the state panchayat minister told reporters at Trinamool Bhavan. Urging TMC activists to ''avoid stepping into their (BJP's) trap despite provocation, Mukherjee said, ''We would like to ask our men to keep distance from them.'' ''Was the alleged attack planned to overshadow today's event, arranged to highlight the achievements of the Mamata Banerjee government?'' he said.

Stones were hurled at Nadda's convoy on Thursday morning, when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour from here, with the saffron party claiming that TMC supporters carried out the attack. Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya sustained injuries, sources in the saffron party said.

The West Bengal Police, in a tweet, insisted that the situation was peaceful. ''Shri JP Nadda, National President, BJP reached safely at the venue, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Pgs. Nothing happened to his convoy. Few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, Diamond Harbour PD, sporadically and suddenly threw stones towards vehicles trailing long behind his convoy.

''Everyone is safe and situation is peaceful. Matter is being investigated to find out actual happenings,'' the tweet added..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SCBA condemns use of force, repressive measures against protesting farmers

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has resolved to condemn the use of force and repressive measures against farmers protesting against the Centres new agri laws. The SCBA committee has called upon all concerned to ...

COVID fight: Delhi health minister thanks SRK for donating Remdesivir injections

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday thanked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for donating 500 Remdesivir injections, used in treatment of COVID-19 patients, saying it came at a time when it was needed the most. The Union Health M...

NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty Financial Services Index from Jan 11

The National Stock Exchange NSE on Thursday said it will launch derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index from January 11, 2021. The exchange has already received an approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch derivatives on the ...

Euro zone periphery's yields fall to record lows before ECB meets

Yields on peripheral euro zone government bonds fell to record lows on Thursday before a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to provide more emergency bond buying and cheap liquidity for banks. Economists see the ECB expanding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020