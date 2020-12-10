Cong into appeasement politics over cow slaughter: BJP MP

Mangaluru, Dec 10 (PTI): BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel, an MP, on Thursday alleged that the Congress is resorting to politics of appeasement by opposing the anti-cow slaughter Bill passed by the state Assembly. The Congress had always favoured cow slaughterers and their opposition to the Bill was not unexpected, he told reporters after performing 'Gau pooja' in front of the district BJP office here.

Kateel said cows have a special place in Indian culture and people have an emotional attachment to cattle. There is an urgent need to keep the culture alive as the number of cattle in the country is declining, he said.

The BJP state chief congratulated Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan who took the initiative to introduce the law keeping in mind the interests of farmers. Kateel said the government would table the Bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session.