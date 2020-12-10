Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free blood for patients at Maha govt hospitals from Dec 12

Blood will be provided free of cost to patients receiving treatment at state-run hospitals in Maharashtra from December 12, Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Thursday. From Saturday Dec 12 onwards, no such charges will be levied on patients and blood will be available to them free of cost at government-run hospitals, he said.There are 344 active blood banks in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:10 IST
Free blood for patients at Maha govt hospitals from Dec 12

Blood will be provided free of cost to patients receiving treatment at state-run hospitals in Maharashtra from December 12, Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Thursday. Tope made the announcement after donating blood along with party colleague and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule here.

Earlier, processing charges of Rs 800 were used to be imposed on patients needing blood. ''From Saturday (Dec 12) onwards, no such charges will be levied on patients and blood will be available to them free of cost (at government-run hospitals), he said.

There are 344 active blood banks in the state. The state is facing a shortage of blood supply chiefly because of people avoiding crowds in view of the coronavirus outbreak out of fear of catching the infection, Tope said.

Otherwise, Maharashtra always has had sufficient supply and stock of blood, said the minister. A special blood donation drive is going to be organised in the state from December 13 to 20 to celebrate NCP leader Sharad Pawars 80th birthday which falls on December 12.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Debroy pitches for lowering import duty on gold to curb smuggling

Reducing the import duty on gold is the best way to curb smuggling of the yellow metal, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy said on Thursday. Addressing a virtual event organised by the Centre for Ci...

Biden to tap Denis McDonough as veterans affairs secretary-report

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Denis McDonough, who was chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, to be secretary of veterans affairs, Politico reported on Thursday citing two people with knowledge of the decision....

J&K DDC polls: PAGD leaders accuse authorities of helping BJP

The neutrality of authorities in the district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir has come under sharp criticism on Thursday from the PAGD leaders, who alleged that the administration was helping the BJP. The accusations stem...

Libya's Tripoli government releases two Russians, sources say

Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA on Thursday released two Russians it had detained since last year and they are flying back to Russia, Libyan sources and Russian media reported. The detention of Maxim Shug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020