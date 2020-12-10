Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal suffering from total lawlessness: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said West Bengal is suffering from total lawlessness as the administration has crumbled and cut money culture has become the order of the day.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:29 IST
Bengal suffering from total lawlessness: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said West Bengal is suffering from ''total lawlessness'' as the administration has crumbled and cut money culture has become the order of the day. Nadda who was addressing a press conference here, said the attack on his convoy spoke a lot about the ''mentality and frustration'' of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones by alleged Trinamool Congress workers when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata to address a rally there. ''What will be the plight of the common man when elected members are not safe? There is total lawlessness.

Bengal is suffering from lawlessness, the administration has crumbled,'' Nadda said. Claiming that ''cut money has become the order of the day in Bengal under the Trinamool Congress dispensation'', Nadda said the ''anarchic'' TMC government will be removed ''lock stock and barrel'' in the state election due in April-May 2021.

PTI PNT KK NN NN.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 4

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday welcomed the PM-WANI scheme for setting up public Wi-Fi networks, as this will accelerate the adoption of broadband internet services in the country. The Internet and Mobile Association of India IAMAI has wel...

CBI starts attaching properties in Srijan scam

The CBI on Thursday began the process of attaching the properties of accused couple Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya in the multi-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, officials said. The CBI started the attachment process of the couples house located in t...

England to make support payment available through COVID trace app

Englands COVID test and trace system is making a 500 pound 665 support payment available for people who self-isolate after receiving a notification via its app, it said on Thursday.The money was already available for people told to self-iso...

Italy reports 887 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, 16,999 new cases

Italy reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, a steep rise from 499 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections increased to 16,999 from 12,756.There were 171,586 swabs carried out in the past da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020