Bengal suffering from total lawlessness: Nadda
BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said West Bengal is suffering from total lawlessness as the administration has crumbled and cut money culture has become the order of the day.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:29 IST
BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said West Bengal is suffering from ''total lawlessness'' as the administration has crumbled and cut money culture has become the order of the day. Nadda who was addressing a press conference here, said the attack on his convoy spoke a lot about the ''mentality and frustration'' of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.
Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones by alleged Trinamool Congress workers when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata to address a rally there. ''What will be the plight of the common man when elected members are not safe? There is total lawlessness.
Bengal is suffering from lawlessness, the administration has crumbled,'' Nadda said. Claiming that ''cut money has become the order of the day in Bengal under the Trinamool Congress dispensation'', Nadda said the ''anarchic'' TMC government will be removed ''lock stock and barrel'' in the state election due in April-May 2021.
PTI PNT KK NN NN.
- READ MORE ON:
- J P Nadda
- South 24
- Nadda
- West Bengal
- Diamond Harbour
ALSO READ
Bengal has reached new low under TMC, administration has completely collapsed and ''goonda raj'' prevails: J P Nadda. PTI PNT SK SK
If I have reached here for the meeting, it's due to Maa Durga's grace, says BJP chief J P Nadda after his convoy is attacked in Bengal.
BJP runs party through its offices, other parties run from homes: BJP chief J P Nadda.
BJP runs party through its offices, other parties run from homes: BJP chief J P Nadda.
BJP president J P Nadda offers puja at Kalighat temple