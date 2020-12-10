Karnataka deputy CM presents 140 g gold crown to chief secy

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Govinda Karajola donated a crown of 140g gold to Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar in Bengaluru on Thursday. The golden crown was gifted to the Deputy CM by the villagers of Karajola.

In a Tweet roughly translated from Kannada to English, the Deputy CM said, "The golden crown of Babajeshwara constituency in Vijayapur district has been handed over from me to the chief secretary today. All the villagers of my hometown of Karajola village had presented me this crown of 140g gold with the utmost affection." The tweet added, "We hope that the development of the village and irrigation projects take place. I pay my sincere tributes to the people of the village." (ANI)