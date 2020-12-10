Kerala recorded 76.38% voter turnout in 2nd phase of local body polls

Kerala recorded 76.38% voter turnout in the 2nd phase of local body elections held in 5 districts, on Thursday, according to the state election commission. 36,72,206 men, 38,51,350 women and15 transgenders exercised their franchise.

Under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 patients cast their votes in Kochi. Kerala recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of local body elections held in five districts on Thursday.

Ernakulam district has recorded 77.13% voter turnout today. Ernakulam was one of the five districts which the local body polls were conducted in the second phase. In the district which includes the Kochi corporation, 79.38% male voters, 75.02% female voters and 38.24% transgenders were casts their votes. 62.01% voter turnout recorded in the Kochi Corporation alone. In the municipalities, Muvattupuzha recorded the highest turnout in the district of 83.91%. Least voter turnout recorded in Thrikkakkara municipality of 71.99%.

According to the district administration, there were no law order issues reported in the sensitive polling booths also. The mock poll was conducted at 6 am and voting started at 7 am. There were some technical issues with the voting machines. But these were resolved quickly. In some of the polling booths, COVID patients cast their votes after 6 pm. According to State Election Commission, 36,72,206 men, 38,51,350 women and 15 transgenders exercised their franchise.

Of the five districts that went to polls, Kottayam recorded 73.91 per cent polling, while Ernakulam saw 77.13 per cent. When in Thrissur 75.03 per cent voted, Wayanad topped the list by 79.46 per cent, followed by Palakkad with 77.97 per cent

In two corporations that went to polls today, the turnout was 62.01 per cent in Kochi Municipal Corporation and 63.77 per cent in Thrissur Corporation. In the first phase of Kerala local body polls held in five districts on Tuesday, a 72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

In a tri-corned fight between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the local body elections are seen as a pointer to the assembly elections scheduled in May. The Local Body polls are being held in three phases in Kerala, the final phase on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)