Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar, architect of unlikely coalition in Maha, to turn 80 tomorrow

An online membership drive will be launched at Pawars hands on Saturday, the party said.Pawar, who was Maharashtras chief minister four times, will also launch the partys initiative of distributing one lakh medical kits in tribal areas.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:51 IST
Pawar, architect of unlikely coalition in Maha, to turn 80 tomorrow

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the key architect of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra, will turn 80 on Saturday. The NCP has lined up several programs including a virtual rally to celebrate the former Union minister's birthday amid the pandemic.

The party had earlier said that the main program will be held at the YB Chavan Centre here in the presence of select invitees, and it will be broadcast across the state. An online membership drive will be launched at Pawar's hands on Saturday, the party said.

Pawar, who was Maharashtra's chief minister four times, will also launch the party's initiative of distributing one lakh medical kits in tribal areas. Considering the shortage of blood in blood banks and hospitals, the party has also announced a week-long donation drive beginning December 13.

The Maharashtra government will launch a digital platform named for Pawar, `MahaSharad', on Saturday. It is aimed at making available assistive devices to divyangs for free. Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the NCP- Congress combine's unlikely tie-up with the Shiv Sena last year, after the Sena fell out with its ally BJP following the assembly polls.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India welcomes 'fruitful discussions' among the Gulf countries to resolve rift in region

India on Friday welcomed the recent fruitful discussions among the Gulf countries towards resolving the rift in their region and hoped for harmonious relations between those nations. Responding to a media query on the statement by Kuwait Fo...

Business briefs

DBS Bank India on Friday said it has tied up with Haqdarshak, a social enterprise, to aid small businesses recover from the reverses of the pandemic. Through the tie-up with the Singaporean lender, Haqdarshak will target one lakh entreprene...

Giant iceberg expected to collide with South Georgia this month

Scientists are expecting a massive A-68A iceberg to strike land this month inflicting havoc near South Georgia Island. According to the findings, the iceberg has been travelling thousands of kilometers from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarc...

Soccer-Zambia national team coach Sredojevic charged with sexual assault

Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojevic has been charged with sexual assault on Friday following an incident involving a waitress in the South African coastal city of Port Elizabeth. South Africas National Prosecuting Authority NPA co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020