Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey's ambassador on Friday over remarks by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Azerbaijan, which Tehran said amounted to meddling in its affairs. Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem about the division of Azerbaijan's territory between Russia and Iran in the 19th century.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 12-12-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 01:01 IST
Iran protests to Turkey over remarks by Erdogan in Azerbaijan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey's ambassador on Friday over remarks by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Azerbaijan, which Tehran said amounted to meddling in its affairs.

Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem about the division of Azerbaijan's territory between Russia and Iran in the 19th century. Tehran appeared concerned his remarks could fan separatist tendencies among Iran's Azeri minority. "The Turkish ambassador was informed that the era of territorial claims and expansionist empires is over," the Foreign Ministry said on its website. "Iran does not allow anyone to meddle in its territorial integrity."

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted earlier: "President Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas...from (the) Iranian motherland." "NO ONE can talk about OUR beloved Azerbaijan," Zarif said, referring to a northwest region of Iran where many of its ethnic Azeris live. Azeris speak a language very similar to Turkish, but most observe Shi'ite Islam, Iran's state religion. The Iranian region of Azerbaijan borders on the independent state of Azerbaijan, a former Soviet Republic. Turkey has become a close ally of Azerbaijan, helping it make major territorial gains against Armenians in a war that ended with a ceasefire last month.

Turkey's foreign ministry also summoned Iran's ambassador in Ankara and protested claims about President Erdogan, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

COVID SCIENCE-Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Two-drug combo improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes For h...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

U.S. Congress passes bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

The U.S. Senate, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, unanimously approved a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching sp...
