Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

President Donald Trump, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, signed a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 05:55 IST
Trump signs bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

President Donald Trump, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, signed a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill. The Republican-led Senate passed the bill on Friday afternoon after the Democratic-majority House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the measure on Wednesday.

Without this legislation, an array of government programs faced partial shutdown, ranging from some airport operations to national parks and State Department activities. With only a week before its next deadline on Dec. 18, Congress now will focus on passing a $1.4 trillion bill to keep federal operations running through September 2021.

If it fails to reach an agreement by then, Congress would either have to pass another stopgap funding bill or trigger government closures. Meanwhile, negotiators were trying to reach a separate agreement on a new coronavirus aid bill, which they want to attach to the massive spending bill.

Months of deep disagreements remained between the two political parties over the size and shape of such a bill, which would help stimulate the U.S. economy and bolster efforts to battle COVID-19. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has been pushing for a provision to shield businesses from lawsuits, which he argued are growing in the midst of the pandemic.

Democrats largely oppose that measure as they fight for new federal funds for state and local governments that face laying off police, fire and public health officials due to decreased revenues. Many Republicans are balking at this initiative. Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Friday threatened to block another stopgap funding bill next week -- if one is needed -- unless they got votes on legislation providing direct payments of $1,200 for adults and $500 for children to ease economic burdens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such onetime direct payments occurred earlier this year as part of emergency coronavirus relief legislation enacted in March. Last spring, after approving more than $3 trillion in emergency aid, lawmakers had hoped that might be enough to address the worst public health crisis in modern history.

Instead, COVID-19 cases are now running rampant throughout the United States, which has the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the world, currently topping 293,000. Sanders described in a speech on the Senate floor the long lines of people seeking food donations in his home state of Vermont and elsewhere.

"Economists tell us that working families today are in worse shape right now than any time since the Great Depression," Sanders said, adding that millions of families "are scared to death that they are going to be evicted from their homes" because of joblessness during the pandemic. At the end of this month, a moratorium on such evictions expires, as well as supplemental federal unemployment benefits.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina grains unions extend strike following unproductive talks

Argentine grains inspectors and oilseeds workers said late on Friday they would extend a strike over wages as stalled negotiations threaten to interrupt exports from one of the worlds main grain producers. The oilseeds workers federation an...

S.Korea reports 950 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise

South Korea reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases since the countrys first case was confirmed in January, with 950 new infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases,...

New Zealand creates its first 'travel bubble' with Cook Islands

New Zealand and the Cook Islands will let people travel between the countries without quarantine, they said on Saturday, in what would be New Zealands first reciprocal travel bubble since the new coronavirus prompted border closures around ...

Trump signs bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

President Donald Trump, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, signed a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020