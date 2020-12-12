Maha CM wishes Sharad Pawar on birthday,calls him MVA's pillar
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 10:56 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday greeted NCP president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday, describing him as the pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. Thackeray said Pawar's energy and enthusiasm were inspiration to all.
''We hope that he continues to have the same energy and enthusiasm. We wish Sharad Pawar saheb, who is the pillar of MVA, a senior leader and guide, good health and long life,'' he said in a statement. Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the NCP- Congress combine's unlikely tie-up with the Shiv Sena last year, after the Sena fell out with its ally BJP following the assembly polls.
