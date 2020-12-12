Left Menu
After indications of severing alliance, Dushyant Chautala meets Rajnath Singh

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Saturday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi a day after the former announced that he will resign from his post in the Haryana government if he is unable to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of farmers' crops.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:20 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Saturday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi a day after the former announced that he will resign from his post in the Haryana government if he is unable to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of farmers' crops. "Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala meeting Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh in New Delhi," the Defence Ministry of India informed via a tweet from its official account.

While it is not yet known what was discussed between the two, the meeting holds significance in light of Chautala's recent announcement of a possible exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government amid the ongoing farmers' protest. "Our party's national president already made it clear that MSP must be ensured to farmers. The written proposals given by the Central government to the protesting farmers include a provision for MSPs. I'll work to secure MSP for farmers as long as I am in power. I will resign from my post the day I am unable to fulfil the promise," Chautala had said yesterday.

The BJP holds power in Haryana with its 40 seats out of the 90-seat Haryana Assembly, and the support of 10 JJP MLAs and five independent MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 31 seats. This comes when thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at the gates of the national capital against the three recent farm laws passed by the Central government.

The farmer leaders are engaging with a delegation of the Central government in several rounds of talks to resolve their differences, however, all the meetings have remained inconclusive so far.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

