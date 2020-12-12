Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 PM.
MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 635 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana Hyderabad Telangana reported 635 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.77 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,489.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:40 IST
MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 635 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana Hyderabad: Telangana reported 635 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.77 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,489. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES 38 more fresh cases of coronavirus in Pondy, tally rises to 37,444 Puducherry: Puducherry posted 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 37,444.
MDS4 KA-WORKERS-IPHONE-VIOLENCE Workers go on rampage at iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka Bengaluru: The workers of Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhone near here went on a rampage on Saturday in the facility over issues related to 'salary', police said. MDS5 TN-RAJINIKANTH (R) Rajinikanth turns 70, supporters throng his residence (Eds: Repeats after adding initials) Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday and his fans thronged his residence here to celebrate while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders extended their wishes.
MDS7 KL-RGCB-VIJAYAN ''Decision to name RGCB's second campus after Golwalkar irrational, done for political gains'' Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the Centre's decision to name the second campus of the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Bio Technology here after RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar, saying the move was ''irrational'' and for political gains. MES4 TN-RAJINIKANTH-MINISTER Rajini's entry into politics will not have any impact: TN Minister Madurai: Actor Rajinikanth's proposed party would not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics and not everyone can be as successful as AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran or late J Jayalalithaa, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said on Saturday.PTI SS PTI PTI
ALSO READ
Cyclone Nivar: PM speaks with Tamil Nadu CM; kin of deceased to get Rs 2 lakh, injured Rs 50,000
PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM, says Central teams to assist in Cyclone Nivar relief work
Rains lash Madurai for around two hours
After overnight rain, toxic foam over Madurai's Vaigai river, Sellur pond
Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala: IMD