Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 635 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana Hyderabad: Telangana reported 635 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.77 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,489. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES 38 more fresh cases of coronavirus in Pondy, tally rises to 37,444 Puducherry: Puducherry posted 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 37,444.

MDS4 KA-WORKERS-IPHONE-VIOLENCE Workers go on rampage at iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka Bengaluru: The workers of Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhone near here went on a rampage on Saturday in the facility over issues related to 'salary', police said. MDS5 TN-RAJINIKANTH (R) Rajinikanth turns 70, supporters throng his residence (Eds: Repeats after adding initials) Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday and his fans thronged his residence here to celebrate while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders extended their wishes.

MDS7 KL-RGCB-VIJAYAN ''Decision to name RGCB's second campus after Golwalkar irrational, done for political gains'' Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the Centre's decision to name the second campus of the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Bio Technology here after RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar, saying the move was ''irrational'' and for political gains. MES4 TN-RAJINIKANTH-MINISTER Rajini's entry into politics will not have any impact: TN Minister Madurai: Actor Rajinikanth's proposed party would not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics and not everyone can be as successful as AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran or late J Jayalalithaa, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said on Saturday.