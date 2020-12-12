Left Menu
Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 635 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana Hyderabad Telangana reported 635 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.77 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,489.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 635 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana Hyderabad: Telangana reported 635 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.77 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,489. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES 38 more fresh cases of coronavirus in Pondy, tally rises to 37,444 Puducherry: Puducherry posted 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 37,444.

MDS4 KA-WORKERS-IPHONE-VIOLENCE Workers go on rampage at iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka Bengaluru: The workers of Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhone near here went on a rampage on Saturday in the facility over issues related to 'salary', police said. MDS5 TN-RAJINIKANTH (R) Rajinikanth turns 70, supporters throng his residence (Eds: Repeats after adding initials) Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday and his fans thronged his residence here to celebrate while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders extended their wishes.

MDS7 KL-RGCB-VIJAYAN ''Decision to name RGCB's second campus after Golwalkar irrational, done for political gains'' Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the Centre's decision to name the second campus of the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Bio Technology here after RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar, saying the move was ''irrational'' and for political gains. MES4 TN-RAJINIKANTH-MINISTER Rajini's entry into politics will not have any impact: TN Minister Madurai: Actor Rajinikanth's proposed party would not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics and not everyone can be as successful as AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran or late J Jayalalithaa, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said on Saturday.PTI SS PTI PTI

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Vietnam jails Hanoi CDC chief for overstating COVID-19 gear costA Vietnamese court on Saturday sentenced the head of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control and Prevention to 10 years in pri...

Fans gathered outside superstar Rajinikanth's house on his birthday

Though celebrations being a bit aphonic amid the pandemic, fans of megastar Rajinikanth left no chance and gathered outside his residence to wish the veteran on his 70th birthday. As the Thalaiva star turned 70 on Saturday, fans gathered ou...

HC asks Centre to decide informant's representation for reward in excise duty evasion case

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to decide as expeditiously as possible and practicable the representation for reward by an informant who had provided certain intelligence input to the Directorate General of Central Excise Intellig...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Explainer U.S. has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine - when will I get itThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNT...
