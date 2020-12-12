ECI seeks suggestions from parties on limit for candidate's poll expenditure

Left Menu
The Election Commission of India's expenditure limit committee has sought suggestions from recognised national and state political parties on expenditure limit of a candidate for future elections. The last date of submitting the suggestion is Dec 31.

Updated: 12-12-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India's expenditure limit committee has sought suggestions from recognised national and state political parties on expenditure limit of a candidate for future elections. The last date of submitting the suggestion is Dec 31.

"The committee has been set up to examine the expenditure limit of the candidate. It was discussed in the committee that the inputs of all the stakeholders would be taken. They have been requested to give their decision by December 31," an ECI official told ANI. There was only ad-hoc revision of 10pc following the ongoing pandemic. It was done with an immediate effect in Bihar during the state assembly elections last month.

The committee will have to submit its report within three months i.e by March. The process will be streamlined for both Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections. The committee constituted in October comprised of Harish Kumar, ex IRS and DG (Investigation), and Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General and DG (Expenditure).

The ECI has limited the campaign expenses per candidate in the assembly election to a maximum limit of Rs 28 lakh. This includes expenses on public meetings, rallies, advertisements, posters, banners vehicles and advertisements. In 2014 the expenditure limit for candidates was last revised, however, for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the limit was enhanced in 2018.

It has been told that the letter was sent to political parties on December 7. (ANI)

