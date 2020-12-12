Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enforce strict liquor prohibition, don't spare violators from outside Bihar: Nitish tells officials

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday ordered strict enforcement of the alcohol prohibition law and directed officials to act tough against violators, including those who were from outside the state. This has resulted in manifold benefits for the people of Bihar, he said.Moreover, there have been a number of studies which vindicate the stand taken by us on the issue of liquor.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:13 IST
Enforce strict liquor prohibition, don't spare violators from outside Bihar: Nitish tells officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday ordered strict enforcement of the alcohol prohibition law and directed officials to act tough against violators, including those who were ''from outside the state''. The chief minister made the observations chairing a high-level meeting here to review the law and order situation in the state.

Kumar, who had ordered a complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in the state nearly five years ago, recalled that the state had its first brush with prohibition in the 1970s when his mentor Karpoori Thakur ruled Bihar and Morarji Desai was the Prime Minister. ''With a change in regime, though, ban on liquor was done away with. We reimposed the same following a demand from the state's women. This has resulted in manifold benefits for the people of Bihar,'' he said.

''Moreover, there have been a number of studies which vindicate the stand taken by us on the issue of liquor. A recent study has even claimed that consumption of alcohol dilutes the efficacy of the corona vaccine. The WHO has enumerated a number of diseases that result from drinking, which I keep highlighting,'' Kumar said. The prohibition law should be strictly enforced in the state and stern action must be taken against those found involved in bootlegging, he said.

''If such people happen to be from outside the state, they also must be identified and brought under the dragnet,'' he added. The chief minister also directed officials to take all possible measures to keep crime under control and underscored the need for countering ''negativity spread against Bihar on the social media, by apprising the people of the good things that are happening here''.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP ally Beniwal joins farmers' protest in Rajasthan

Farmers in Rajasthan blocked highways at several places on Saturday to protest against the Centres new agri laws, with BJP-ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal joining one such demonstration. Terming the new farm laws as a...

Delhi Police enhances security at borders after farmers give call to intensify protest

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centres new agri laws an...

Mamata to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here. During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.The chief...

Violation of quarantine rules carries a three-year sentence and a fine, says Sri Lanka's DIG Ajith Rohana

The government will award a three-year sentence and a fine on those persons who have been asked to be in home quarantine but violate rules, said Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana, Sri Lankas Police Media Spokesman on Friday. People unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020