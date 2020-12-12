Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against DMK's Raja for provocative remarks against Jaya

Quoting a recent press conference by the former union minister, an office-bearer of the AIADMKs legal wing alleged Raja made highly abusive remarks against his partys late supremo besides Palaniswami and requested action as per law.The First Information Report was registered by the Central Crime Branch under sections including giving provocation with intent to cause riot, a senior officer said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:38 IST
FIR against DMK's Raja for provocative remarks against Jaya

A case has been registered against DMK deputy general secretary A Raja for his provocative remarks against late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and incumbent K Palaniswami following a complaint from the AIADMK, police said on Saturday. Quoting a recent press conference by the former union minister, an office-bearer of the AIADMK's legal wing alleged Raja made highly abusive remarks against his party's late supremo besides Palaniswami and requested action as per law.

The First Information Report was registered by the Central Crime Branch under sections including giving provocation with intent to cause riot, a senior officer said. The development comes close on the heels of a slugfest between the opposition DMK and ruling AIADMK in connection with corruption allegations.

Raja had said recently that none from his party has ever been convicted in any major corruption case. Palaniswami hit back saying the 2G 'scam' shamed the entire nation and Raja was even lodged in the Tihar prison.PTI JSP VGN SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP ally Beniwal joins farmers' protest in Rajasthan

Farmers in Rajasthan blocked highways at several places on Saturday to protest against the Centres new agri laws, with BJP-ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal joining one such demonstration. Terming the new farm laws as a...

Delhi Police enhances security at borders after farmers give call to intensify protest

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centres new agri laws an...

Mamata to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here. During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.The chief...

Violation of quarantine rules carries a three-year sentence and a fine, says Sri Lanka's DIG Ajith Rohana

The government will award a three-year sentence and a fine on those persons who have been asked to be in home quarantine but violate rules, said Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana, Sri Lankas Police Media Spokesman on Friday. People unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020