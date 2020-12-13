Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela's opposition concludes 'popular consultation' to reject Maduro

It was the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist Party. The idea of a popular consultation was first proposed in August by opposition leader Guaido, who is recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's legitimate president following Maduro's disputed 2018 re-election.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 13-12-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 03:47 IST
Venezuela's opposition concludes 'popular consultation' to reject Maduro

Venezuela's opposition, led by Juan Guaido, on Saturday concluded a "popular consultation" to repudiate President Nicolas Maduro's government after boycotting a congressional vote last Sunday. The consultation, which started virtually on Monday and ended Saturday with an in-person vote, aimed for some 7 million Venezuelans to participate, at least 50% living outside the country, according to organizers. Results were expected later on Saturday.

The effort was aimed at helping the opposition demonstrate a broad rejection of Maduro, but does not by itself offer a clear path toward a change of government or resolution of the OPEC country's dire economic situation. Last Sunday's legislative elections, which the opposition boycotted, returned congress to Maduro's allies despite an economy in ruins, aggressive U.S. sanctions that stifle the OPEC nation's oil exports and the migration of some 5 million citizens. It was the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist Party.

The idea of a popular consultation was first proposed in August by opposition leader Guaido, who is recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's legitimate president following Maduro's disputed 2018 re-election. Opposition leaders and most Western nations said the election was stacked in favor of Maduro, who has been widely criticized for his human rights record and for undermining democracy to stay in power.

On Thursday, Maduro said that "no internet consultation has constitutional status (...) No one could think that an internet consultation has legal value." Blanca Marmol, a former supreme court magistrate who helped organize the effort, told a news conference, "this is, I want to emphasize, the last resource we have in the constitution."

Organizers on Saturday reported incidents in 11 of Venezuela's 24 states, with police and ruling party supporters removing some opposition sites for the informal vote. Marco Blanco, a 54-year-old taxi driver in the western Caracas neighborhood of Catia, said he was unaware of the vote.

"I heard something about a query, I don't know what it is for," he said. "I have listened, but very vague. Almost nothing."

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day

London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement on Sunday, after a week of tension and deadlock that left a tumultuous no deal exit for Britain from the European Unions orbit on Dec. 31 looking more likely th...

Moroccan Islamist groups reject normalizing ties with Israel

Moroccos main Islamist groups on Saturday rejected Rabats plan to normalize ties with Israel following a deal brokered by the United States. The religious branch of the co-ruling PJD party, the Unity and Reform Movement MUR, said in a state...

Mexican central banker turns up heat on contentious law

A second member of Mexicos central bank appointed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday added his voice to criticism of a new law which the authority is resisting as a threat to its reputation and autonomy. On Wednesday, Mexi...

Soccer-Rossi's home burgled during funeral - ANSA

The home of late Italian World Cup-winning forward Paolo Rossi was burgled during his funeral on Saturday, the ANSA news agency reported.Rossi, who led Italy to their 1982 World Cup title with six goals in the tournament, died aged 64 on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020