Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTC poll results show people's faith in Modi's leadership: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:08 IST
BTC poll results show people's faith in Modi's leadership: Nadda
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Sunday that the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) poll results show people's faith in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results of the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) poll have led to a hung House with the ruling Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) emerging as the single largest party winning 17 seats, election officialssaid on Sunday

''Congratulations to NDA partner UPPL and Assam CM @sarbanandsonwal, State President @ranjeetkrdas, senior min @himantabiswa & @bjp4assam for securing clear majority in Assam BTC election. The result shows the faith of people in leadership and policies of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji,'' Nadda said in a tweet. Other top party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also hailed the NDA's performance in the polls and described them as people's faith in Modi's leadership. The United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12 seats, the BJP nine, while the Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) bagged one seat each

The BJP and the UPPL, which together have won a majority of seats, did not announce any formal alliance but both have indicated of a possible post-poll pact incase of a hung Council.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third and final day of the pink ball warm-up match between India and Australia A here on SundayIndia 194 and 3864 declared Australia 1st innings 108 all out Australia 2nd innings Marcus Harris c Prithvi Shaw b Shami 5 Joe ...

Pink Ball Warm Up: Ben and Jack shine in drawn game but India end with lot of positives

The Indian cricket team will head into the first day-night Test against Australia with a lot of optimism and happy selection dilemmas, having managed to tick most of the boxes before drawing the three-day pink-ball dress rehearsal against A...

Gunfight breaks out during search operation in JK's Poonch

A gunfight broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday as police launched a search operation in the higher reaches of Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Police assisted by the Army pe...

Central forces should be deployed immediately in Bengal: Vijayvargiya

Claiming that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is banking on violence to return to power, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said central forces should be deployed immediately in West Bengal to put an en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020