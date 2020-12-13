Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran summons German ambassador over EU criticism of journalist's execution - media

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:48 IST
Iran summons German ambassador over EU criticism of journalist's execution - media
Representyative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran has summoned the ambassador of Germany, current holder of the European Union's rotating presidency, over EU criticism of the execution of an Iranian journalist, Iranian media reported on Sunday. The Iranian Foreign Ministry also plans on Sunday to summon the French envoy to Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency said. France also strongly criticised the execution on Saturday of dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who had been based in Paris before he was captured and taken to Iran.

Zam was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017. His Amadnews feed had more than 1 million followers. The EU said in a statement after his execution: "The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances."

The French Foreign Ministry called the execution a "barbaric and unacceptable act", saying in a statement: "France condemns in the strongest possible terms this serious breach of free expression and press freedom in Iran." Amnesty International and press advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also condemned the execution.

Iranian officials have accused the United States, as well as Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile, of stoking the unrest that began in late 2017 as regional protests over economic hardship spread nationwide. Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP activists stage demonstration over party worker's death

BJP activists on Sunday held a demonstration outside Bijupur police station in Bengals North 24 Parganas, demanding justice for one of their party workers who died in an attack by alleged TMC supporters. Hundreds of agitators, led by saffro...

Union minister's remarks: Conduct surgical strike, Raut to BJP

Taking a dig at the BJP over Union minister Raosaheb Danves claim that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing stir of farmers in Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked the Centre to conduct a surgical strike in this regard. Farmers h...

EU Council President Michel says EU will keep calm as Brexit talks reach climax

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Sunday the EU would not lose its composure as make-or-break talks with Britain over a Brexit trade deal approach their climax.Michel, who chairs EU summits, told France Inter ra...

Won't comment on Pranab Mukherjee's book before reading in full: Cong leaders

Senior Congress leaders have said its premature to comment on the new book by late former President Pranab Mukherjee which presented a critical point of view for the party without reading it in full. Former union minister M Veerappa Moily, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020