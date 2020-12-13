Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP can have Mamata assassinated if it fails to win polls: TMC minister

Alleging that the BJP may hatch a conspiracy to assassinate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, if it fails to win elections, senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee said the saffron camp is hiring people to commit crimes, and putting the blame on others.

PTI | Bhangar | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:24 IST
BJP can have Mamata assassinated if it fails to win polls: TMC minister

Alleging that the BJP may ''hatch a conspiracy to assassinate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee'', if it fails to win elections, senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee said the saffron camp is hiring people to commit crimes, and putting the blame on others. Mukherjee, who is also the state panchayat minister, made the startling claim on Saturday, and added that if the BJP tries to harm Banerjee who is the ''mother of crores of citizens, we will shed our blood to stop that from happening''.

''They (BJP) are plotting to have Mamata Banerjee removed. They can even hire people to assassinate her secretly, if they fail to defeat her electorally. People are being brought from outside to create unrest in Bengal. We will foil their plans,'' he said during a road inauguration programme here in South 24 Parganas. Talking about the attack on BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy on December 10, he said, ''Our members, following an investigation, have confirmed that the saffron party planted people to hurl stones at his vehicle.'' Reacting to Mukherjee's assertions, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, ''With the constant erosion of public support, TMC leaders are now making wild allegations.'' Echoing him, BJP MP Arjun Singh said, ''The TMC is dealing with infighting and defections, as many in the party are not in favour of seeing Mamata at the helm any more. If Mamata is facing any threat, it is from her own people.'' Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly said, ''The BJP believes in winning elections through democratic means. Leaders like Subrata Mukherjee are making such statements to get public sympathy.'' PTI COR SUS RMS RMS

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 18,80,416 with the addition of 3,717 cases, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.A t...

Parts Kashmir of record sub-zero minimum temps; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.6 deg C

Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam touris...

Delhi reports 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

As many as 1,984 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases in the national capital to 6,07,454, the Delhi health department informed on Sunday. According to the department, Delhi reported 33 deaths i...

Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector and Mexican archaeologists uncover facade

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocksFor more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020