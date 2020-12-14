Left Menu
Goa zilla panchayat elections: Counting of votes underway

The counting of votes for the 48 Goa zilla (district) panchayat elections is underway at Indoor Stadium, Campal here on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As per State Election Commission (SEC), out of the total 48 Zilla Panchayat seats, 25 are in North Goa, while 23 are in the South. The state had witnessed a voter turnout of 56.82 per cent in the elections held on December 12.

A total of 200 candidates are in the fray including 41 from BJP, 37 from Congress, 20 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 17 from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), 6 from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and 79 independent candidates. (ANI)

