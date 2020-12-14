Left Menu
LDF will score massive victory in local body polls: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) will have "legendary victory" in the local body elections.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:25 IST
LDF will score massive victory in local body polls: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casting his vote in local body polls in Kannur on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) will have "legendary victory" in the local body elections. He accused the opposition in the state of false propaganda against his government.

"Seeing so many lies being spread against the government, the people stand together to react. The LDF will have a legendary victory," he said. He said the opposition may make allegations against the government but "people are well aware of this". He also said attempts were being made to weaken his government and alleged that central agencies were also being used for the purpose.

Vijayan rejected allegations of violation of poll code. "All I can say is that I have not violated the code of conduct. Kerala is a state that has been providing completely free treatment since the inception of COVID. Not so elsewhere. Therefore, there is no need to pay for the vaccine, which is an important aid to COVID defence."

Polling was held for 6,867 wards in 354 local bodies across Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod in the third and last phase of local body polls in Kerala on Monday. The Chief Minister cast his vote a polling station in Pinarayi, Kannur on Monday.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) V Bhaskaran, there are 89,74,993 voters in the final round, including 42,87,597 men, 46,87,310 women and 86 transgenders. Following the death of the candidates, the polls in Tathur Poyil (11) in Kozhikode Mavoor Grama Panchayat and Thillankeri (7) in Kannur District Panchayat has been postponed. Votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)

