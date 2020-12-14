Left Menu
Bengal Cong leader Mannan anxious about political violence: Dhankhar

Dhankhar said that during the meeting, the senior Congress leader deprecated alleged politically inspired police postings and stressed the need for fair elections.He expressed serious concern at rise in political violence and decline in law and order MamataOfficial, Dhankhar tweeted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:21 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that Leader of Opposition in the assembly Abdul Mannan called on him at Raj Bhavan and expressed concern over the alleged rise in political violence and decline in law and order in the state. Dhankhar said that during the meeting, the senior Congress leader deprecated alleged politically inspired police postings and stressed the need for fair elections.

''He expressed serious concern at rise in political violence and decline in law and order @MamataOfficial,'' Dhankhar tweeted. ''For holding fair polls he stressed observance of 'political neutrality' by police @WBPolice and administration @MamataOfficial and timely positioning of central forces to bolster confidence of people in system,'' he said in the tweet.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May next year..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

