Veteran scribe D Vijayamohan from Kerala dies at 65

Senior political personalities from the state including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala condoled the demise of the senior journalist.The Chief Minister, in his condolences message, said Vijayamohan stood out in his profession due to his factual reporting without prejudice.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:51 IST
Senior Malayalam journalist D Vijayamohan died at a hospital on Tuesday in New Delhi where he was undergoing treatment after being tested positive for coronavirus,sources said. Vijayamohan (65) was working as a senior coordinating editor with the Malayala Manorama Delhi bureau.

The veteran scribe, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, joined the Malayala Manorama in 1978 and was settled in New Delhi from 1985. Senior political personalities from the state including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala condoled the demise of the senior journalist.

The Chief Minister, in his condolences message, said Vijayamohan stood out in his profession due to his factual reporting without prejudice. ''He brought national politics to the Kerala readers through his factual reporting.

At a time when there are attempts to polarise the society on the basis of religion and caste, he reported in a secular angle,'' Vijayan said. Chennithala said Vijayamohan was one of the journalists who had greatly influenced him in his political and social life.

''Vijayamohan was helpful to Keralites who reach Delhi as part of job searching or for the purpose of studying. He was an active participant in the activities of Malayali associations in Delhi,'' Chennithala said.

The Leader of Opposition said Kerala has lost a senior journalist with vast experience and knowledge. He was under treatment at St Stephens Hospital in New Delhi.

He is survived by wife Jayasree and son Vishnu. The veteran journalist has also penned a few books, including 'Chentharkkazhal' (collection of poems), 'Ee Lokam Athiloru Mukundan', 'Swami Ranganathananda' (biography), 'A Ramachandrante Varamozhikal', among others.

'A Ramachandrante Varamozhikal' bagged the Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy award. He also won the V Karunakaran Nambiar Award instituted by the Kerala Press Academy and the Kerala government award for developmental journalism.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

