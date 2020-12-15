Sarnaik moves breach of privilege notice against media outlets

Left Menu
Shiv Sena MLA PratapSarnaik on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege notice in the Maharashtra assembly against media outlets who he claimed publishedaired fake news about a Pakistani credit card being allegedly found during ED raids on his premises last month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:29 IST
Shiv Sena MLA PratapSarnaik on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege notice in the Maharashtra assembly against media outlets who he claimed published/aired fake news about a Pakistani credit card being allegedly found during ED raids on his premises last month. Speaking in the assembly, Sarnaiksaid he had submitted a list of such media outlets to Speaker Nana Patole's office.

The ruling party legislator said these media outlets published/aired the false news based on a ''tweet'' by actress Kangana Ranaut. Patolesaid appropriate action would be taken in the matter.

Sarnaik, who had a spat with the actress in the past over her ''POK'' remark, is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and premises linked to him were raided by the central agency on November 24. ''This false news has maligned me. My family and I have been cooperating with the (ED) investigation,'' Sarnaik had said on Monday while talking to reporters.

''Nothing illegal has been found in my possession during the ED raids,'' the Sena MLA from Ovala Majiwada in Thane district had said..

