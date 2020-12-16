Left Menu
Biden set to pick McCarthy as US climate czar

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Environmental Protection Agency chief Gina McCarthy to spearhead his ambitions for a massive, coordinated domestic campaign to slow climate change.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:41 IST
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Environmental Protection Agency chief Gina McCarthy to spearhead his ambitions for a massive, coordinated domestic campaign to slow climate change. That's according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to avoid publicly preempting the president-elect's announcement.

McCarthy's selection is in line with Biden's pattern of picking tested, familiar figures from his time as vice president, passing over potentially more exciting and younger figures from the progressive movement. McCarthy's counterpart in climate efforts will be former Secretary of State John Kerry, earlier named by Biden as his climate envoy for national security issues.

The 66-year-old McCarthy served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency from 2013 to 2017 during Obama's second term and was assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation in Obama's first term. She led initiatives that cut air and water pollution and signed the Clean Power Plan, Obama's signature effort to address climate change by setting the first national standards for reducing carbon emissions from existing power plants. The plan was later discarded by President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

