DDC elections: Over 47 per cent votes polled in J-K till 1 pm

The seventh phase of district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voting percentage of 47.43 percent till 1 pm on Wednesday, officials said. Voting began at 7 am and ended at 2 pm. However, final voting percentage is not immediately available.

Bandipora district of north Kashmir recorded highest 58.78 percent polling in the valley, while Samba district of Jammu region polled highest 64.90 percent votes across J-K till the same period. As per the figures given by the office of the State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir division, Pulwama recorded 9.37 percent voting, Baramulla 49.50 percent, Kulgam 14.32 percent, Shopian 5.20 percent, Anantnag 18.81 percent, Bandipora 58.78 percent, Ganderbal 41.60 percent, Kupwara 42.19 percent and Budgam 39.48 percent till 1 pm.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded voting percentage of 61.01 percent, Udhampur 58.69 percent, Jammu 58.81 percent, Kathua 59.35 percent, Ramban 57.93 percent, Doda 50.13 percent, Samba 64.90 percent, Poonch 69.92 percent, Rajouri 61.38 percent and Reasi 58.89 percent till 1 pm, he said. Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 32.41 percent while Jammu division recorded 59.90 percent till 1 pm. Voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division, where 148 and 150 candidates are in the fray respectively in the seventh phase.

Nearly 6.87 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 1,852 polling stations. Besides the DDC elections, polling is also being held for panch and sarpanch posts in the Union Territory. A total of 1852 polling stations have been setup in this phase including 1068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division for smooth conduct of elections.PTI AB DV DV.