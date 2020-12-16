Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC elections: Over 47 per cent votes polled in J-K till 1 pm

The seventh phase of district development council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voting percentage of 47.43 percent till 1 pm on Wednesday, officials said. Voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division, where 148 and 150 candidates are in the fray respectively in the seventh phase.Nearly 6.87 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 1,852 polling stations.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:15 IST
DDC elections: Over 47 per cent votes polled in J-K till 1 pm

The seventh phase of district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voting percentage of 47.43 percent till 1 pm on Wednesday, officials said. Voting began at 7 am and ended at 2 pm. However, final voting percentage is not immediately available.

Bandipora district of north Kashmir recorded highest 58.78 percent polling in the valley, while Samba district of Jammu region polled highest 64.90 percent votes across J-K till the same period. As per the figures given by the office of the State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir division, Pulwama recorded 9.37 percent voting, Baramulla 49.50 percent, Kulgam 14.32 percent, Shopian 5.20 percent, Anantnag 18.81 percent, Bandipora 58.78 percent, Ganderbal 41.60 percent, Kupwara 42.19 percent and Budgam 39.48 percent till 1 pm.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded voting percentage of 61.01 percent, Udhampur 58.69 percent, Jammu 58.81 percent, Kathua 59.35 percent, Ramban 57.93 percent, Doda 50.13 percent, Samba 64.90 percent, Poonch 69.92 percent, Rajouri 61.38 percent and Reasi 58.89 percent till 1 pm, he said. Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 32.41 percent while Jammu division recorded 59.90 percent till 1 pm. Voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division, where 148 and 150 candidates are in the fray respectively in the seventh phase.

Nearly 6.87 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 1,852 polling stations. Besides the DDC elections, polling is also being held for panch and sarpanch posts in the Union Territory. A total of 1852 polling stations have been setup in this phase including 1068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division for smooth conduct of elections.PTI AB DV DV.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre for notification on environmental appraisal of power, mining projects

Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition challenging Centres notification constituting the Expert Appraisal Committee EAC for environmental appraisal of thermal power and coal mining projects. The bench of Justice DN Pate...

Hartek Solar bags 1.8-MW rooftop project from Bikaji

Hartek Solar on Wednesday said it has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project from FMCG firm Bikaji. Consolidating on its Pan-India presence, Hartek Solar, the rooftop solar division of Hartek Group... has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project in the ind...

Farmers protest: SC indicates constituting a committee to resolve deadlock

The Supreme Court Wednesday indicated that it may form a committee having representatives of the government and farmer unions across the country to resolve the deadlock over farmers protesting at several roads near Delhi borders against the...

Lt Gen C P Mohanty remembering veterans who fought in 1971 War

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, GOC-in-C Southern Command in a press release issued said that the victory was achieved in just 13 days of war which resulted in a complete surrender of Pakistan Forces and creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.Lt Gen C P ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020