Goa govt announces measures to strengthen Panchayats
Two days after clinching a clear victory in Zilla Panchayat polls in Goa, the state BJP government on Wednesday announced various measures, including granting of more financial powers, to strengthen the local bodies. With financial empowerment, the Panchayats and their representatives will be able to serve the people in a better way, he added..PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST
Two days after clinching a clear victory in Zilla Panchayat polls in Goa, the state BJP government on Wednesday announced various measures, including granting of more financial powers, to strengthen the local bodies. The state Cabinet has increased the allocation of development grants to various Panchayats and granted more powers to Zilla or district Panchayats, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.
The BJP on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Sawant said his government wanted to link Zilla Panchayats with departments like Agriculture and Animal Husbandry to ensure effective implementation of ''Swayampurna Goa'' mission.
''The development grants to Panchayats have been increased, which will provide them additional financial muscle. With financial empowerment, the Panchayats and their representatives will be able to serve the people in a better way,'' he added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Zilla Panchayat
- Goa
- Panchayats
- Swayampurna Goa''
- Pramod Sawant
ALSO READ
Congress seeks intervention of Goa govt to resolve lifeguards' issue
ISL 7: Ferrando feels FC Goa need to show more aggression
Goa govt launches one-time power bill settlement scheme 2020
Biden expresses sense of urgency in advancing climate goals
GFP refuses to participate in Goa Liberation Day plans