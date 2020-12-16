Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt announces measures to strengthen Panchayats

Two days after clinching a clear victory in Zilla Panchayat polls in Goa, the state BJP government on Wednesday announced various measures, including granting of more financial powers, to strengthen the local bodies. With financial empowerment, the Panchayats and their representatives will be able to serve the people in a better way, he added..

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST
Goa govt announces measures to strengthen Panchayats

Two days after clinching a clear victory in Zilla Panchayat polls in Goa, the state BJP government on Wednesday announced various measures, including granting of more financial powers, to strengthen the local bodies. The state Cabinet has increased the allocation of development grants to various Panchayats and granted more powers to Zilla or district Panchayats, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The BJP on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Sawant said his government wanted to link Zilla Panchayats with departments like Agriculture and Animal Husbandry to ensure effective implementation of ''Swayampurna Goa'' mission.

''The development grants to Panchayats have been increased, which will provide them additional financial muscle. With financial empowerment, the Panchayats and their representatives will be able to serve the people in a better way,'' he added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said. Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education M...

Cabinet approves next round of spectrum auction

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the next round of spectrum auction to be held in March in which frequencies of 2,251 megahertz would be sold, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. The government will not put on sale spec...

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre for notification on environmental appraisal of power, mining projects

Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition challenging Centres notification constituting the Expert Appraisal Committee EAC for environmental appraisal of thermal power and coal mining projects. The bench of Justice DN Pate...

Hartek Solar bags 1.8-MW rooftop project from Bikaji

Hartek Solar on Wednesday said it has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project from FMCG firm Bikaji. Consolidating on its Pan-India presence, Hartek Solar, the rooftop solar division of Hartek Group... has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project in the ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020