Goa govt announces measures to strengthen Panchayats

Two days after clinching a clear victory in Zilla Panchayat polls in Goa, the state BJP government on Wednesday announced various measures, including granting of more financial powers, to strengthen the local bodies. The state Cabinet has increased the allocation of development grants to various Panchayats and granted more powers to Zilla or district Panchayats, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The BJP on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Sawant said his government wanted to link Zilla Panchayats with departments like Agriculture and Animal Husbandry to ensure effective implementation of ''Swayampurna Goa'' mission.

''The development grants to Panchayats have been increased, which will provide them additional financial muscle. With financial empowerment, the Panchayats and their representatives will be able to serve the people in a better way,'' he added..