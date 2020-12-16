EU prefers trade deal with Britain but prepared either way, says Merkel

EU prefers trade deal with Britain but prepared either way, says MerkelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:48 IST
The European Union would prefer to agree a trade deal with Britain but is prepared for all scenarios, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"There has been progress but no breakthrough," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding that talks between Britain and the European Commission would continue until the end of the week.
