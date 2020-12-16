Left Menu
EU prefers trade deal with Britain but prepared either way, says Merkel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:48 IST
The European Union would prefer to agree a trade deal with Britain but is prepared for all scenarios, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"There has been progress but no breakthrough," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding that talks between Britain and the European Commission would continue until the end of the week.

