Maha trying to relocate promised sports varsity to Pune:Bagade

Senior BJP leader Haribhau Bagade on Wednesday alleged the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government was planning to shift a Sports University proposed in Aurangabad in the Marathwada region, to Pune. He said the project to set up the sports university in the biggest city in Marathwada was announced by the erstwhile BJP government.

''The same was announced in the state Budget also. A plot of land was even finalised at Karodi in Gangapur tehsil in Aurangabad district, but the government is now taking this project away to Pune,'' the former speaker of the Legislative Assembly told PTI. He said the reason given to shift the sports university was availability of land (in Pune).

''If the concerned department was not satisfied with the land available in Aurangabad, it should have informed us. Even district guardian minister was unaware about this,'' he claimed.