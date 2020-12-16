Left Menu
Cong govt in Rajasthan failed to deliver promises: Hanuman Beniwal

He said the government has failed to fulfil promises like unemployment allowance, providing employment, farm loan waiver and basic facilities like electricity, water and medical treatment.The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP leader said in the last two budget, the state government had announced 1.25 lakh posts but started recruitment for only 18,000 of them. Beniwal charged that Gehlot, who also holds the Home portfolio, has failed to fulfil his responsibility in that role..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:31 IST
Nagaur MP and RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday said the Congress government in Rajasthan, which is completing its two years in office, has ''failed'' to implement public welfare schemes and fulfil the promises made in the budget. He said the government has failed to fulfil promises like unemployment allowance, providing employment, farm loan waiver and basic facilities like electricity, water and medical treatment.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader said in the last two budget, the state government had announced 1.25 lakh posts but started recruitment for only 18,000 of them. He said that despite being the chief minister, Gehlot ''did not inspect a single hospital himself and misled people by holding video conference''.

The NDA ally claimed that the crime graph has increased and crimes against Dalit and women have caused much embarrassment to the state. Beniwal charged that Gehlot, who also holds the Home portfolio, has ''failed'' to fulfil his responsibility in that role..

