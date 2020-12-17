Left Menu
Biden likely to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, says transition official

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 05:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 05:10 IST
Biden likely to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, says transition official

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday.

Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety. Biden, 78, is in a high risk category for the coronavirus because of his age.

Vice President Mike Pence will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a public event, the White House said on Wednesday.

