UK PM Johnson wishes France's Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to France's Emmanuel Macron on Thursday after the French President tested positive for COVID-19. "Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery," Johnson said on Twitter. He also posted the same message in French.Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:03 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to France's Emmanuel Macron on Thursday after the French President tested positive for COVID-19.
"Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery," Johnson said on Twitter. He also posted the same message in French.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel
- Johnson
- British
- French
- Boris Johnson
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson hails "fantastic" news of vaccine authorisation
UK PM Johnson says COVID-19 vaccines should be voluntary
UK PM Johnson might take COVID shot on TV, but won't jump queue -press secretary
UK PM Johnson might take COVID jab on TV, but won't jump queue-press secretary
UK govt looking at conduct of Arcadia directors -PM Johnson