UK PM Johnson wishes France's Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to France's Emmanuel Macron on Thursday after the French President tested positive for COVID-19. "Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery," Johnson said on Twitter. He also posted the same message in French.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:03 IST
