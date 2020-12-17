BJP did very well in Kerala Panchayat polls, could have done even better: KJ Alphons

Left Menu
Union Minister and BJP leader KJ Alphons on Thursday said that even though the BJP did very well in the recently held panchayat elections in Kerala, the party could have done even better.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:16 IST
Union Minister and BJP leader KJ Alphons (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and BJP leader KJ Alphons on Thursday said that even though the BJP did very well in the recently held panchayat elections in Kerala, the party could have done even better. "We are very happy with the results. Our numbers have gone up. we are very happy. However, we could have done even better. Like in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, the Congress ended up supporting the Communists, because they knew the BJP was going to win there," the minister said while speaking to ANI.

He further said, "This time we won a total of 1,623 seats in Gram Panchayats, Blocks, Zila panchayats, corporations, and municipalities put together. We are going to be in power in 23 gram panchayats. There are close 50 gram panchayats in which our numbers are equal to the numbers of other parties. In some of those panchayats as well, we might come to power." "In gram panchayats, we have got 1, 182 seats, in block panchayats we got 37 seats, in Zila Panchayat we got two seats. The numbers have gone up dramatically in municipalities, which is 320. We have got 59 seats in corporations. It is a very good performance overall," Alphons added while talking about the number of seats that the BJP won.

Hitting out at the Congress, the minister observed that the party joined hands with the LDF in places where they knew BJP was going to win. "Many other places where they knew BJP was going to win, the Congress aligned with the LDF. Congress has collapsed in most places. That was expected. They have no ideology. They support whom they want," he observed. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

