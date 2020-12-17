67pc voter turnout till 4.30 pm in TAC election

Sixty-seven percent voter turnout was recorded till 4.30 pm on Thursday in the election to the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) in central Assam. An official of the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said, voting percentage would increase as there were queues in several polling stations even after 4.30 pm.

As many as 410 polling stations were set up for the election which began at 7.30 am was to end at 4.30 pm. Any voter who had entered the compound of a polling booth before 4.30 pm would be allowed to vote, he said.

Polling was peaceful with no report of any untoward incident from anywhere, the official said. A total of 124 candidates were in fray in the council election and 3,08,409 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

The 36 constituencies are spread across parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts. The ruling BJP is contesting in 35 of the 36 seats, leaving one for its alliance partner AGP while the Congress has put up candidates in 31 seats.

Counting of the votes will begin from 8 am on December 19 and it will continue till the completion of the process, he added..