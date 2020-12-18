Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign forces fuelling farmers' protest: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh has described the farmers protest against three farm laws as a sponsored sit-in of anti-national forces and claimed that the movement has foreign funding.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:00 IST
Foreign forces fuelling farmers' protest: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh has described the farmers' protest against three farm laws as a ''sponsored sit-in of anti-national forces'' and claimed that the movement has foreign funding. He alleged that the foreign forces were fuelling the farmers' protest in the same way they were supporting the movement in Shaheen Bagh during anti-CAA protests.

''After seeing the farmers' movement, it appears that this is a sponsored agitation by anti-national forces and has foreign funding,'' Singh, a BJP MLA from Bairia constituency, claimed. ''Foreign forces want to destabilise the country under the guise of this movement,'' he told reporters on Thursday night.

Singh is known for making controversial remarks. He alleged that when a person from the Sikh community in Britain protests against the farm laws, it means ''those who are leading the movement are Khalistanis''.

''Only people with the Khalistani mindset are taking part in the movement,'' the BJP MLA claimed..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

An international team of scientists has collected the first possible radio signal from a planet beyond our solar system, emanating from an exoplanet system about 51 light-years away. Using the Low Frequency Array LOFAR, a radio telescope in...

Italy ICU nurse couple bring family love to ward

The pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for families around the world managing work and home life. For the Di Giacobbe family, the juggling is even trickier since mom and dad are intensive care nurses in the same COVID-19 hospital. ...

Hungary to start vaccinations, launch anti-COVID economic measures

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he would announce new measures on Saturday to fight the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that they would take effect on Jan. 1.Hungarys economy took a big hit ...

Russian investigators resume probe into Nazi death squad's WWII atrocities

Moscow Russia, December 18 ANISputnik Russias prosecution office for the Kuban region announced on Friday that it was resuming, after a 48-year suspension, the probe into Nazi Sonderkommandos massacres of civilians, committed in the region ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020