MLA Silbhadra Dutta should have reached out to leadership before quitting: TMC

The Trinamool Congress said on Friday that Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta should have reached out to the party leadership over his grievances rather than resigning. Speaking to reporters, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said that he was baffled by Dutta's resignation.

''Being a senior leader, Dutta should have approached the top leadership if he had any grievances. What I know is that Dutta had some issues with a section of local party leaders. Can it be a reason good enough to sever all ties in the present situation?'' Hakim said. ''I can only say that Dutta was liked by 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) and their relation was beyond politics. We all know what she did during his serious ailment,'' he added.

Reacting to the resignation, minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, the party's district president of North 24 Parganas, said TMC is like a baniyan tree, which will not be affected with a few leaves falling off as it is deeply entrenched in the lives of the people of Bengal. ''Our leader is Mamata Banerjee and she always has the backing of the masses,'' Mallick said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said no leader, having self-respect, will remain in Trinamool Congress, which is a sinking ship. ''Only its supremo (Mamata Banerjee) and her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) will be left in the party along with a handful of their supporters,'' he said.

Ghosh said Dutta and former minister Suvendu Adhikari are welcome to join the BJP along with other TMC leaders who have quit the party. Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh of the BJP urged Dutta to join his party and claimed, ''Silbhadra-da was not being allowed to work in the Trinamool Congress.'' PTI SUS SOM SOM