Left Menu
Development News Edition

#MeToo: M J Akbar did not approach court with clean hands, says Priya Ramani

Journalist Priya Ramani Friday alleged before a Delhi court that former union minister M J Akbar did not approach the court with clean hands in his criminal defamation complaint against her. Akbar has not come to court with clean hands and failed a fraud on the court, she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:51 IST
#MeToo: M J Akbar did not approach court with clean hands, says Priya Ramani

Journalist Priya Ramani Friday alleged before a Delhi court that former union minister M J Akbar did not approach the court with clean hands in his criminal defamation complaint against her. She made the submission during the final hearing in the complaint filed by Akbar against her for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct 20 years back.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Ramani, said her allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar, made in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018, were her truth and were made in public good. “An individual who a senior editor and a Minister at that time, was there no obligation on him to state that there were other allegations against him, that Priya Ramani was not an isolated incident...

“It seems that apart from Ramani, nobody else had made any allegations against Akbar. By then Ghazala Wahab had written about her experience. At 15 women had spoken up on Twitter,” she said before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar. She added that these women did not know each other. “The failure of Mr Akbar in mentioning the allegations by other women, and pretending that only Ramani's statement defamed him... Akbar has not come to court with clean hands and failed a fraud on the court,” she said. Akbar has debied all allegations.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT asks MoEF for report on whether clearance needed for inland waterway projects in Ganga

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF to submit a report on the issue whether Environment Impact Assessment is necessary for inland waterway projects in Ganga river in the stretch from Varanas...

Reliance, BP start gas production from Asia's deepest project

Reliance Industries and its partner BP plc of the UK on Friday announced the commencement of natural gas production from Asias deepest project, putting the second wave of discoveries in the KG-D6 block onstream. The production from ultra-de...

ANALYSIS-U.S., Iran and inertia, an axis to dampen France's Lebanese dreams

During a private dinner in Paris last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made clear that Washington was unhappy with Frances strategy to include Iran-backed Hezbollah in efforts to resolve the economic and political crisis in Lebano...

Ratan Tata to be honoured with 'Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace' award

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata will be honoured by the Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce for promoting innovation that supports sustainability and peace in the region, including with the Palestinians. The chairman emeritus of the Tata grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020